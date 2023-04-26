Bus drivers wanted in District One

A hiring event is being held with Arizona @ Work on Friday in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Drivers are needed to transport Yuma’s most precious cargo.

District One is looking for school bus drivers as well as mechanics and monitors.

Your chance to apply is coming up this Friday at a hiring event at the MLK Jr. Youth Career Center.

A commercial driver's license is needed to drive a school bus, but District One is also partnering with Arizona @ Work to make that process as easy as possible for applicants.

Pay is $18 an hour.

“Bring multiple resumes, be ready to network with the representatives from District One, and if you want to apply on-site we will have a set up there for individuals to submit their applications online,” Mariana Martinez with Arizona @ Work said.

This event is at the MLK Jr. Career Center in Yuma just off of 3rd Street.

The address is 300 S 13th Ave, and it starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Follow this link to pre-register.