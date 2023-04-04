Local Red Cross volunteers sent to help with Southern storms disaster relief operation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territory of the American Red Cross sent volunteers to Arkansas and another volunteer will go to Tennessee to help out those affected by the tornadoes.

One volunteer, Tom Batson, left on Monday, April 3 for Little Rock, Ark. and Frank Lagorio from Quartzsite will leave on Wednesday, April 5.

Frank will be delivering emergency supplies to those affected by the tornadoes.

The Red Cross mentioned in the press release that Frank has been deployed 30 times to help those affected by a disaster.

Another volunteer will deploy Thursday, April 6 to Memphis, Tenn. to work in disaster health services.

After the deadly tornadoes and storms struck a large part of the U.S. over the weekend across multiple states, the American Red Cross is helping out people affected.

At least 100 possible tornadoes over the weekend left tens of thousands of customers without power.

The Red Cross said thousands of people lost everything with their homes damaged and communities turned upside down.

Red Cross volunteers are assessing the residential damage and will determine how they can help the families/

The Red Cross mentioned they have been working with partners and have been able to provide 78,000 meals and served more than 5,200 households with relief supplies.