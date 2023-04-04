Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Local Red Cross volunteers sent to help with Southern storms disaster relief operation

Alex Warrick

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territory of the American Red Cross sent volunteers to Arkansas and another volunteer will go to Tennessee to help out those affected by the tornadoes.

One volunteer, Tom Batson, left on Monday, April 3 for Little Rock, Ark. and Frank Lagorio from Quartzsite will leave on Wednesday, April 5.

Frank will be delivering emergency supplies to those affected by the tornadoes.

The Red Cross mentioned in the press release that Frank has been deployed 30 times to help those affected by a disaster.

Another volunteer will deploy Thursday, April 6 to Memphis, Tenn. to work in disaster health services.

After the deadly tornadoes and storms struck a large part of the U.S. over the weekend across multiple states, the American Red Cross is helping out people affected.

At least 100 possible tornadoes over the weekend left tens of thousands of customers without power.

The Red Cross said thousands of people lost everything with their homes damaged and communities turned upside down.

Red Cross volunteers are assessing the residential damage and will determine how they can help the families/

The Red Cross mentioned they have been working with partners and have been able to provide 78,000 meals and served more than 5,200 households with relief supplies.

red-cross-news-releaseDownload
Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content