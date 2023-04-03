Snake season is underway across Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Showing up and slithering, snakes are making a scene in Yuma.

As temperatures begin to rise, snake activity increases.

Rural Metro Fire says it has already responded to several snake calls in our area this year.

Fire pros warn that being aware and alert while outdoors, hiking or gardening is your best bet to stay safe.

“They need to be careful its starting to heat up right now so that means they are all waking up now and coming up now starting to feed on everything so we gotta be cautious because they are everywhere around here," said Captain Matthew Sears from Rural Metro Fire.

Three precautionary measures Yuma residents should practice include cutting shrubbery.

Also keeping a clean yard to prevent snakes from hiding and sheltering.

“For rodents you want to keep your rodent population down," continued Captain Sears.

And for all the gardeners out there in Yuma, Captain Sears mentions to "Wear footwear…be protected try not to go out and trudge around in sandals in anything like that cause it’s just a little bit more dangerous.”