Growing feral cats population in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The feral cat population in Yuma is growing.

But the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) says there's a way for you to help control it.

Kitten season is underway and the HSOY needs your help to control the feral cat population.

The warmer temperatures contribute to the increasing cat populations

Rafael Garcia of the HSOY says “kitten season is right now as you see it's warming up and you’ll see they’ll start having a lot more kittens we'll start seeing a whole lot more litters and with the kitten litters they can be about 1 to 3 litters a year and they can have anywhere from 1 to 8 kittens per litter."

Cat colonies are widespread throughout Yuma.

The Humane Society implemented the trap-neuter-return method for humanely controlling cat populations.

Last year alone they treated about 1,200 cats.

Garcia says this is a major concern.

Picking up the phone and reaching out to the Humane Society is the first step if you see feral cats

Garcia states that the best thing to do “is to reach out. A lot of the times people will see those cats and they pick them up and trap them and bring them to the shelter thinking that they are doing the right thing some of those cats could already be cared by people or already be fixed.”