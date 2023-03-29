911 calls being answered in Mexico for San Luis residents

SAN LUIS, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – The San Luis Police Department says it's getting more complaints of 9-1-1 calls being answered on the other side of the border.

The calls are going to a dispatch center in San Luis, Mexico.

That's because both cities have the same emergency number and the phone towers are so close to the border, creating the mix-up.

"It might actually go to tower to the Mexico side and therefore the dispatch in Mexico will be receiving the call," said Marco Santana, public information officer for San Luis Police Department. "They aware of the situation and have it for a long time and what they do is they transfer the call to us."

San Luis police say so far there's nothing that can be done to fix the problem and that emergency calls are transferred within seconds, so it shouldn't affect response times.