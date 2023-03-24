Local TikTok users oppose potential ban of the app

Yumans are using TikTok to promote their business and the local ag industry

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yumans are just one part of the over 150 million Americans who use TikTok.

On the app, users share short videos on any topic they want.

In 2022, it was the most popular app in the U.S., gaining 99 million downloads according to Statista.

One of those users is Angel Torres, who uses the app to promote his local business, ‘Zaddyz Cabbiz’.

Torres says customers reach out to him over the app about reserving tours or rides in their Max Can-Am UTV.

But if TikTok goes away, it could lead to a dip in bookings.

“With any business, you build clientele," Torres said. "And if TikTok gets taken away, I lose them, and I can’t reach out to them anymore,” Torres said.

Over on the farm, Jon Dinsmore with Dinsmore Farms has amassed over 300,000 followers on the app.

He says his experiences with TikTok have been very positive, showing the world our local ag industry.

“It has been great to connect with a lot of people who said it brings back good memories or helps them connect with the people farming and producing their food,” Dinsmore said.

Both Dinsmore and Torres say they’re not overly concerned with security issues on the app.

Adding that most other social media apps everyone uses also collect data.

“There’s a lot of things we could put our attention towards, like looking after our teachers, students or veterans," Dinsmore said.

Bills that could ban TikTok have been introduced in both chambers of congress, but neither has been fully voted on, passed, or sent to President Biden’s desk.