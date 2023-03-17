Arizona Sand Drag Shootout kicks off at Dome Valley Raceway

FOX 9's Adam Klepp tells us how we can get in on the racing action

WELLTON, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona Sand Drag Shootout event started Friday, but races will go on all weekend long.

Race teams have traveled from as far as Texas, but also a lot of local racing teams are participating to see who's the fastest in the desert southwest.

Races start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

"A lot of racers, a lot of action. It's going to be their last day of qualifying Saturday so they're going to be tuning up their vehicles as fast as they possibly can before they eliminations on Sunday," Esteban Juarez with Dome Valley Raceway said.

If you're interested in coming out to the races tickets are $20, ear plugs are also recommended.

The race track is located at 18725 E County 7th St, Wellton, AZ.