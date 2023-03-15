New road improvements on the way to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council voted Wednesday night on several road improvement projects including one heavily used roadway.

One of the major items on the agenda is a $2 million bid for the re-pavement of Avenue 3 1/2 E between 32nd street and 40th street.

The industrial area takes a beating due to heavy traffic from 18-wheelers.

Dave Nash with the City of Yuma says, “the cool thing about this it's designed to go around the truck traffic that's typically in that particular area the lettuce and agricultural factory in that area in the winter time were gonna get this worked in between May and October.”

The motion was passed and will soon be set in motion.

Nash goes on to state that “the city always keeps an inventory of the condition of its roadways and this one particularly scored sub-optimal.”

A local business owner who operates a food truck feels the renovations are long past due.

Raymond Estrada of Mi Taqueria food truck expressed that the road improvements are beneficial for all.

“All of those things it’s gonna be better not for me only but for everybody mostly for the big trucks cause they drive too many big trucks over here, they drive over here every single day," said Estrada.

Other agenda items approved by the council included lawn care services, office supplies, and the rezoning of several properties within the city limits.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for April 5th.