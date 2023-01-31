Skip to Content
January 31, 2023
YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center

Behavioral Health Center emphasizes mental health treatments off YRMC campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said mental health was the most pressing health issue according to the YRMC 2022 Community Health Needs assessment.

YRMC said the behavioral health center will focus on providing caring and mental health treatments.

The facility offers state-of-the-art 24-bedroom facilities, featuring patient lounges and seclusion treatment rooms for severe mental health crises' to Yuma patients in need.

The facility officially opens on Monday February 6th, and is located at 7201 E. 31st Place (off of 32nd Street).

