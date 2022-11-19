Skip to Content
Yuma county hosts National Adoption Day

CASA Yuma county along with other organizations host adoption day

YUMA, ARZ (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Adoption Appointed Advocates also known as CASA, along with the Arizona Children's Association and Project Linus hosted Yuma County's National Adoption Day.

"Today we are celebrating National Adoption Day. Fourteen children are being adopted finding their permanent families, and adoptions are something that happens year-round at the juvenile court", said Ed Milligan, director of Yuma County Juvenile Justice Court.

The event lasted for three hours, and 14 children were adopted. Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center also mentions that children can be adopted from the center at any time throughout the year.

Court Zeppernick

