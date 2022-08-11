UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored

Microburst over Quechan Tribal land knocks out power for 80% of the reservation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Irrigation District (IID) says it was able to restore power back to many customers on the afternoon of August 11.

Full power is expected to be restored by later on Thursday.

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Several parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest.

The damage right now is most severe in Winterhaven and on the Quechan tribal land.

Picacho Road is closed as multiple power poles were ripped from the ground, making the efforts to restore electricity more difficult.

“Each one of those poles has to be taken apart, the wires have to be relayed, and then the poles can come back up,” Imperial County Fire Department Deputy Chief Salvador Flores said.

The Quechan tribal lands also were hit hard.

“A microburst hit the Quechan reservation impacting 854 homes and causing 80% of power outage to the reservation," Tribal President Jordan Joaquin explained.

The outages are a concern in the August heat, so cooling centers at the Paradise Casino are now open 24 hours for anyone who needs assistance.

“They’ll find water, basic foods, if they need shelter because their home is still damaged or they have no power we encourage them to reach out to the tribal community," Joaquins said.

Currently, there is one reported injury from the storms and the Quechan tribe also allowed the office of emergency services to set up mobile medical units on the reservation for those who require it.

Especially as there are concerns of another storm that could be coming this weekend.