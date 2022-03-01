Discussion around moving the Yuma County Fair’s location continue

MCAS Yuma says the current location at the Yuma County Fairgrounds is a safety hazard - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The beginning of March means the Yuma County Fair is just weeks away but ongoing plans aim to find a new home for the fair.

The Yuma County Fairgrounds is right across from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma runways, Community Liaison officer Mary Ellen Finch says it's a safety hazard.

"Its activities take place in a clear zone and accident potential zones for our primary military runways," Finch said.

Talks about relocating the fair have been going on for years, but finally, there's money allocated for the temporary moving costs, to the tune of $5 million.

It comes from legislation proposed by local representative Tim Dunn, approved by the state recently.

As for now, the fair will stay at the current fairgrounds location, but the money will help move equipment out of an area of concern for MCAS for this year’s fair.

"This is a temporary relocation which gets stuff out of the clear zone, that’s what we’re using these 5 million dollars for,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said.

But that still leaves one question.

"Ok, we’re moving it but where are we moving it to?” County Supervisor Tony Reyes asked.

Thorpe says a permanent location taking the fair completely out of the danger zone is still up in the air.

“How long temporary is is unknown. It could be a very long time,” Thorpe said.

Despite the safety concern, MCAS Yuma says the chances of an accident happening are low Yumans and hopes to continue to attend the fair.

"We obviously do everything we can to ensure safety and we encourage people to attend the fair,” Finch said.