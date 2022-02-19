Skip to Content
today at 1:09 PM
Published 1:10 PM

Bull of the Desert Competition held at Desert Sun Stadium

ADAM KLEPP

The sanctioned strongman event looks to find the strongets in the desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Caballeros de Yuma hosted the 5th Bull of the Desert strongman competition at Desert Sun Stadium Saturday.

Over 70 both men and women competitors participated in a variety of different events.

Among the most popular are the Hercules pull and the car deadlifts.

The event drew a lot of competitors due to its designation as a United States Strongman sanctioned competition.

Event chairman Clint Osborne said this is also one of the only strongman events in the nation held outdoors.

“It’s awesome here in Arizona that we have the weather we have right now, this is one of the only events that we have outside, athletes love having it on the grass and outdoors," Osborne said.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

