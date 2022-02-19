BBQ Fest is back in downtown Yuma

Main Street is filled with the smell of good cooking.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Kansas City Barbecue Society is holding a barbecue competition in Downtown Yuma.

One local team is looking to bring in top scores from the judges.

Over 30 contestants are cooking up chicken, pork, brisket, and more on Main Street to see who’s the best in the desert southwest.

The festival is back after being canceled last year due to covid.

The local “I’d smoke that team” featuring Anthony Brookins, his son A.J., and his cousins Tracy and Deion have been up since three in the morning making sure their meat is as tender as possible.

“Giving it that nice relaxation time, as you can tell, getting everything going, I can’t give many of the secrets away because these guys really put it together, I just told them I’m going to come out and be the PR guy," Brookins said.