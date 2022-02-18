YRMC Chief Medical Officer says most in COVID ICU are unvaccinated

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Dr. Bharat Magu about local COVID numbers after the Omicron surge

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Chief Medical Officer at YRMC Dr. Bharat Magu says there are some who are hospitalized with COVID who are vaccinated but the vast majority of those in the ICU or dying from the virus are unvaccinated.

“It’s black and white,” Dr. Magu said.

He says those experiencing the most severe covid symptoms did not get the shot.

“If you have COVID and you are critically sick needing life support, it is almost certain you are unvaccinated,” Magu explained.

As of Friday, 13 of the 64 hospitalized patients are in the covid intensive care unit.

Dr. Magu adds once a patient is in the COVID ICU, the prognosis is not good.

“Most of them are prolonged on the ventilator or on life support, then unfortunately they’re passing away.” Magu said.

However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel as the months go by.

“On the days it’s warmer, we see a drop in admission,” Magu continued.

Magu even believes we're past the pandemic phase of the virus, and into the endemic phase.

This means fewer hospitalizations, and less severe cases.

And potentially weeks at a time where no one in our community is hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“We had 5-6 weeks where there were no patients in the hospital,but some cases in the community. I think we could see that again this summer,” Magu ended.