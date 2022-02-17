The Crane School District offered yearly mammography screenings

Sunrise reporter Melissa Zaremba has the details on how the Crane School District is providing more screening opportunities for local women.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - About 13% of women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

“Accessibility leads to early detection possibly and could possibly save someone’s life,” said Executive Director of Human Resources and Communication at Crane Schools Lupe Lewis.

Every year the Crane School District offers mobile on-site mammography screenings for their employees and for the first time it was available for locals too.

The Crane School District teamed up with SimoneMed to get more women to participate.

“I know for a fact that early detection does save lives so that really is the goal is to bring access to these services for our community, for our employees, we want people to catch any issues early on and so that they can get help,” said Lewis.

And the process is easy.

“But the painless part of it is that it’s literally 15 minutes in and out you will get the report mailed to your home and they will actually send it to your primary care physician for review so that part is painless it’s very easy to get care and early detection and I recommend it,” said Lewis.

Lewis says the mobile on-site will be back next year in February so women can stay on top of their yearly exams.

The SimonMed will continue their mobile on-site around Arizona for the upcoming screenings you can click here.