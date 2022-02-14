Local family remembers husband, dad, on National Donor Day

Fox 9's Adam Klepp spoke to the wife of an organ donor about her husband's life saving donation.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It's a day to celebrate love but for some, it's also a day to celebrate life.

That's because February 14th is also National Donor Day, honoring those who have given life-saving organ donations.

Christine Eisenfeld is a proud Yuman who said, “I’m part of the Guitierrez clan, which owns Mr. G’s and chile pepper."

She's also proud of her late husband... Scott Eisenfeld and his decision to become an organ donor.

Scott died 8 years ago. It happened suddenly as he was on a bike ride and suffered a heart attack at a stop sign.

“It’s someone punching you in the gut. He was 52 years old. And he was used to going out and riding 40 miles on the weekend," expressed Eisenfield.

By the time Christine and her family arrived at the hospital, Scott had died but due to his status as an organ donor, a part of Scott lives on.

“Because of his heart valve, he saved a four-year-old little boy,” Eisenfeld said.

Nico Santos works for Donate Life Arizona and he says most people believe organ donations have a positive impact.

“It’s in the 90% range of people that say yes this is a good thing,” Santos said.

Yet Santos says just over half of Arizonans are on the organ donor registry.

Each donation can save multiple lives.

“One donor can save the lives of eight people through organ donation, heal 75 people from tissue donation and restore sight for two more people through cornea donation,” Santos continued.

I asked Christine what her message is for those considering becoming an organ donor.

“In my heart, it’s the right thing to do. Your family member or loved one lives on. So scott lives on,” Eisenfeld said.

Donate Life says it only takes 38 seconds to sign up for the organ donor registry.

In 2021, 315 Arizona organ donors saved 790 lives.