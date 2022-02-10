YFD responds to apartment fire on 1st Street and 19th Avenue

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — On Thursday, a fire was reported around 3:11 a.m. near the area of 1st Street and 19th Avenue.

Upon arrival, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) came across heavy smoke and flames appearing to rise from a storage room and patio cover connected to an apartment on 1809 West 1st Street.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire from spreading into the living areas.

No injuries were reported and the only heavy damage was in the storage room and patio surroundings including the exterior.

Firefighters stayed at the location for a few hours as they contained any post-fire hotspots and flare-ups .

According to YFD, the fire was determined to have started in the patio area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

