Hospital District Board says they plan to meet with YRMC

The two sides do still remain in ongoing litigation over the policies and procedures agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Hospital District Board One announced a meeting with the Yuma Regional Medical Center Board of Directors will likely happen the week of February 21st.

The announcement happened at their monthly February meeting.

The two boards continue to have disagreements over the interpretation of the policies and procedures portion of their lease agreement going back to 2019

However, they are beginning to communicate more.

At the last district board meeting, building project proposals to improve the hospital were approved after being on pause since the spring of 2020.

The approval of the projects came after a financial presentation by YRMC's Chief Financial Officer.

While the potential meeting would not be open to the public, District Board Member Dr. Jeremy Curry says he would like to hear from the community to make sure their questions are answered.

“When we do meet with them, I am more than happy, that if people have questions they would like me to ask the operating board, I am more than happy to, just give me the questions," Curry said.

District Board Chairman Jeffrey Polston did say that the litigation between the district board and YRMC remains ongoing.