After 38 years The Oak Tree is closing its doors

News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba spoke with the owners of The Oak Tree to ask why the store is closing and when their final day will be.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - After 38 years of business it’s time to say goodbye for The Oak Tree.

The husband and wife who own The Oak Tree, Wayne and Sharon Williams say this year is their second best ever and a few years ago they were awarded Arizona Furniture Retailer of the year.

So why close up the shop now?

“We’re retiring, so this is a good thing,” The Oak Tree owner Sharon Williams.

After many years they say it was time.

“We’re happy we want to retire, want to retire, we want to spend time with our children and our grandkids and maybe get to travel because there’s no vacation in this business,” said Williams.

Wayne and Sharon are eager to start their retirement but it’s still difficult as their final days get closer.

“We’re excited but it is a little bittersweet, we’re gonna miss this,” said The Oak Tree owner Wayne Williams.

A mix of emotions from locals and workers but they're all glad the couple’s hard work paid off.

“I’m excited for them because I know this means they can move on to the next chapter of their life and that it’s a happy closing and that’s it’s an a retirement and the business isn’t going under it makes it that much more sweeter,” said Warehouse manager Tyler Claar.

Wayne and Sharon want customers to know they are happy, healthy and very appreciative.

“First and foremost thank you. Thank you thank you for 38 years of being awesome just customers. I mean every person that has walked in our store we are thankful for friends, family, a lot of them became family and we’re really gonna miss everybody,” said Williams.

Wayne and Sharon hope they can lease their store space so they can keep a part of their business in their lives.

The Oak Tree’s last day is expected to be the last week of March or early April depending when the product sells out.