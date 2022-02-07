Concerns over illegal dumping in Yuma County

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to the Sheriff's Office about the issues it can cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - YCSO says they’ve investigated 177 cases of illegal dumping in just the past two years alone.

"We’re hoping to direct them to the transfer site so they can dispose of their items here as opposed to in the desert,” Tania Pavlak said.

Items such as tires, furniture, and lawn debris are being left in random places across Yuma.

It’s a problem costing the county time and money, according to the Department of Public Works.

"It costs the county and the taxpayer's money to go out and clean up these areas, instead of bringing it here which is absolutely free,” Michael Herrera said.

The North Gila Transfer Site is one of four places in Yuma County where people can go to get rid of their waste.

It’s open 7 days a week from 7 to 2:30.

Blake Reierson says he properly disposes of his waste at the transfer site to help keep the community clean.

“Why not take it here so it ain’t laying on the side of the road or blowing around in the desert?” Rierson said.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who sees illegal dumping should report it.

"Be the solution, stop the pollution,” Pavlak said.