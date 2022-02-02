City of Yuma allocates over $38K to local non-profit

Catholic Community Services receives grant from CARES Act - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Catholic Community Services (CCS), a non-profit organization that advocates for families, the elderly, victims of crime, as well as adults with disabilities, will receive more than $38,000 from the CARES Act through the City of Yuma.

This is the second allocation CCS is receiving.

Back in August of 2021, the City of Yuma approved $47,000 for the safe house to purchase furniture and personal protection equipment (PPE) to help with keeping their staff and clients as safe as possible throughout the pandemic, but more funding is needed as their expenses continue to grow.

"Our numbers have been extremely high. We have had to utilize hotel stays many, many days out of our month.

We end up having to put victims and their children in hotels because we just don’t have the space in Yuma," says Catholic Community Services Domestic Violence Program Regional Director Jodie Wight.

The shelter is looking to purchase furniture that is easy to wipe clean, instead of cloth materials, but it's having a hard time just ordering items.

"Some of the items we ordered were on backorder, some of them were unavailable, and so we’ve been trying to look at other vendors and try to get the items that we need [to be] delivered here to the warehouse in a timely manner," explains Wight.

The city received over $1.2 million from the federal government to help our local community.

"It was a privilege for us to be able to provide this money. We received our cares act money in two allocations and um, throughout the course of both of those allocations, we awarded to a number of non-profit organizations throughout the community," says the City of Yuma Department of Planning and Neighborhood Services Assistant Director Rhonda Lee-James.

Some other organizations that received CARES ACT funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBGP) include Amberly's Place and Crossroads Mission.

Each non-profit must submit invoices and receipts for reimbursement through the city.

However, supply chain issues have been causing a delay in delivery time, which also causes a delay in reimbursement.