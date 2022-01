YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -

Garth Brooks coming to San Diego. The concert will be Saturday, March 5th at Petco Park. This will be Garth's first time at Petco Park and his first time in San Diego in almost seven years. This will be the only Stadium Tour date on the West Coast. Tickets will be on sale, Friday, January 14th at 10:00 AM PST. He spoke with News 11's Jenny Day about the show, and so much more.