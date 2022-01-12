YRMC CFO to present to Hospital District Board

Presentation may help the district board approve pending construction projects

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - According to the Hospital District Board, YRMC CFO David Willie will present financial information to the board during their regularly scheduled meeting on January 12th.

The presentation will take place in executive session, and may pave the way for the district board to give the green light to multiple building projects, including a new laboratory.

“When you have a surgery, and a tissue sample comes out, that's how you're getting your cancer diagnosis. Your blood tests when you're having a stroke or a heart attack in our emergency room, that's the laboratory running the tests," YRMC employee Allison Boehler said at the special meeting on January 4th.

"If we don’t have proper temperature humidity, water supply, drainage from the waste, places to put the new instrumentation, that’s really going to affect your care," Boehler added.

District Board members responded saying they want to improve hospital facilities as well.

"Now that LifePoint is done we need to figure that out," District Board One Chairman Jeffrey Polston said. “That's our building that’s falling apart."

But the District Board has not approved the project, saying YRMC has not shown its ability to fund it.

Per the terms of the lease, YRMC must get approval from the board in order to spend over half a million dollars on any building improvements.

Chairman Jeffrey Polston says the presentation could help them act on these projects.