Army to raise maximum enlistment bonus

$50,000 now available to high-skilled recruits

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The United States Army is now offering a max bonus of $50,000 for anyone who enlists because of recruitment issues.

According to the Army, the pandemic is to blame.

Finding eligible candidates has been more difficult due to guidelines preventing visitors at schools and canceling public events where recruiters typically found new recruits.

Previously, the maximum bonus was $40,000 and it's given to highly skilled recruits who join for six years.

The Army hopes to enlist close to 60,000 new recruits in 2022.