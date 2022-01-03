Dutch Bros Coffee opens in Fortuna

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Good news for locals living in Foothills, there’s a new Dutch Bros Coffee location that is now open on Fortuna road.

The new Fortuna Dutch Bros location is officially opened and so far the locals are loving it.

“I’m just really excited to just have it here close to home,” said a Foothills local Crisan Lopez.

Before this location, many locals living in Foothills had to travel about 15 to 20 minutes to grab their favorite Dutch Bros drink.

“The convenience being able to get my favorite coffee whenever I want, I live really close to this location so I think it’s super convenient to have it so close,” said Lopez.

Not only is the location great for locals in the Foothills it’s also providing more job opportunities within the community.

“Basically we are always hiring if you want to bring by a resume you can do it online or you can bring it by in person, we love to be able to meet people in person,” said the Operator of Dutch Bros Coffee for Yuma locations Rachel Roe.

Roe says so far this new location was able to provide 40 jobs to new employees.

With the ongoing COVID pandemic the Dutch Bros company was thankful to make this new location possible.

“Dutch is continuing to keep growing and making sure that we are following every guideline that we can and to be able to keep everyone safe and still grow as a company,” said Roe.

You can find the new Dutch Bros location at 11350 S. Fortuna Road.

The new Dutch Bros location is open Sunday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday it’s open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.