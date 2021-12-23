Local school districts are offering free meals to students

With children on winter break. schools in Yuma are providing free meals for students.

Tis the season of winter break and students are out of school.

It's joyous for some but for others, it means one or two less meals a day.

But a local school district is giving back, with free food for its students.

The Crane School Nutrition is handing out grab-n-go curbside meals for children eighteen and younger.

“We really enjoy doing this so this is wonderful,” said Annabella Rezio, the school’s Nutrition Manager.

She says they're feeding more children every day, with some popular menu items.

“Now we are almost 300, maybe we are going to serve more today because they love chicken sandwiches,” said Rezio.

The schools offer breakfast, lunch, snacks with these grab-n-go meals and each day there is a main dish. And on today's menu is chicken sandwiches.”

There's a daily menu parents can view online.

“It's a good way to make sure you’re eating well and it’s free so you can just come and get it,” said student Rubi Canez.

The pick-up process is easy, just say how many meals you need and your child can get them ready to go.

“We have delicious food, the food is prepared with love and we would like to see you here,” said Rezio.

Free meals are a part of all seven Crane Nutrition Elementary School programs.

Curbside meal service will resume again on January 3rd.