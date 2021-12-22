Yuma police continue to partner with Arizona to prevent car theft

FOX 9's Adam Klepp tells you how to protect your car this winter, when reported thefts are highest

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have partnered to prevent, and solve car thefts for over a decade.

The Vehicle Theft Task Force says it has recovered 1,500 vehicles in its most recent year of data, from 2019.

“What it helps with is getting funds from the state to the city level, to assist with stolen vehicles within Yuma County,” Yuma police Sargeant Lori Franklin said.

Franklin says the winter months bring an increase in vehicle theft. According to the department of public safety’s most recent crime report from 2019, December saw the most reported vehicle thefts, with over 1,500.

Franklin says one of the common ways cars are stolen is when they're left running in the morning to get them warmed up. She adds 74 cars were recovered in Yuma County this year thanks to their detectives working with the state.

Captain Paul Etnire was the commander for the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force for 2 years.

He says oftentimes vehicle theft happens when people are complacent.

“The idea, that if I have my key fob, the car can’t be stolen. That is incorrect,” Etnire said.

He says state partnership not only helps with vehicle recovery but also theft prevention, as the state provides funding for free VIN etching, making vehicles easier to find when they're stolen.

“They provide the funding for the task force, and they also provide the funding for public outreach programs like VIN etching,” Etnire said.

Ultimately, Franklin says making sure your vehicle stays yours this winter comes down to common-sense safety measures.

“Always lock your doors, and don’t keep a hide-a-key in your vehicle if you don’t lock your doors," Franklin said.