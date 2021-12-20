Mayor of Felicity celebrates new U.S. Patent

FOX 9's Adam Klepp joins Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and local education leaders for the event

Felicity, CALIF. (KECY, KYMA) - The Mayor of Felicity on Monday invited Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, and local education leaders to a celebration at the Center of the World.

The event recognized Jaques Istel's lates United States patent for the "next generation of learning centers".

Istel took attendees on a tour of the museum after the morning's ceremony.

Istel says the center can include everything from a rock-climbing wall to a flight simulator.

Istel is still looking for an investor for his learning center, which carries an estimated cost of 90 million dollars.

Overall Felicity’s mayor says he hopes the Museum of Granite and Yuma remain close partners.

“Although it is primarily an educational grant…named Next Generation of Learning Centers," Istel said. "I would like to express my wish that this museum is forever linked with Yuma.”

Istel says much of any income generated as a result of his patent's royalties will be doneated to food banks, homeless shelters, and Stony Brook school.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls thanked Mayor Istel for his contributions to the community.

"It's an exciting opportunity for the Yuma community, the Imperial County community, and the world as they travel by, to engage in the vision of Mayor [Istel]," Nicholls said.