Undocumented immigrants hiding under trees and shrubs

While some immigrants immediately surrender, others try to evade agents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's certainly been a busy time for border patrol agents. More than 750 people continue to cross illegally through the Yuma Sector every single day.

Many have documents in hand and are ready to surrender, but others work hard to avoid apprehension.

Some undocumented immigrants are found hiding under trees and shrubs. Agents also see larger groups of people hiding in box containers.

"It’s not an open door. There’s still consequences. However, it’s more of an exploitation of our laws," says Yuma Sector Border Patrol Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents track footprints and follow movement through infrared cameras until they are able to make contact with them.

Once caught, they are arrested and processed. While some are immediately deported, others are allowed to stay, while they await a years-long court process.