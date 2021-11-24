Crossroads Mission prepares for Thanksgiving feast

2,500 meals are in the works for the big day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission plans to feed more than 2,500 people on Thanksgiving with the help of 100 to 150 volunteers.

The mission's staff has been working around the clock to prepare for the big day, and they say they are thankful to give back and provide a meal to those in need. Their commercial oven fits 15 turkeys at a time. Thanks to generous donations, the turkey will be plated with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and pie.

"We have been cooking turkeys for the last two weeks. Putting them in pans after we debone them and freezing them for our meal tomorrow," says Crossroads Mission CEO Mayra Garlit.

There may be seconds available for those who are interested. Crossroads Mission welcomes anyone to stop in for a meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will also have coats and hats available if anyone is in need of these items for the colder months ahead.