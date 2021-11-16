Employers struggle to fill positions

Employers compete for qualified workers in a job-seekers market - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Employers continue to struggle to fill positions, including local business owners. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4 million people quit their jobs across the United States in September.

Employment agencies are receiving more and more calls from businesses to help fill positions.

"There’s definitely a lot of movement going on when it comes to occupations. And right now it’s really like a job-seekers market, right? So, the opportunity is there, especially if you’re looking to transition into a new career. Maybe get promoted into a position that’s going to pay more," says Arizona@Work Business Services Consultant Moises Pimentel.

While some employers are paying more, others are offering sign-on bonuses. Still, positions are being filled slowly as some workers have chosen alternative options.

"We have seen an increase in people willing to go back to school," explains Pimentel.

Others are choosing to stay home to take care of their children. Some have chosen to retire early as a result of the pandemic.

But some locals say there’s more to it.

"I think there’s more people that need to be working that aren’t because they’re so used to gettin’ money from the government from the pandemic," says Yuma resident Janette Chiles.

And when it comes to higher wages…

"I think you can be competitive if you’ve got the job experience and the skills required for that position, but if you don’t have it, don’t expect to be paid premium wages," explains Yuma resident Ernest Alfarue.

The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows 10.4 million jobs available as of September.