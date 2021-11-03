Attempt to avoid the COVID vaccine by religious exemption

Local pastor says there are no biblical reasons to not be vaccinated against COVID - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As some prepare to vaccinate the five to 11 age group, many are fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace and schools, but where do church members stand on the COVID vaccine?

The question about religious exemptions to avoid any vaccine comes up when beginning grade school and even college. Now, it’s a question in many workplaces.

Pastor Bob Klein at Trinity United Methodist Church has an answer when it comes to COVID vaccine religious exemptions.

"We do not have a biblical basis for a religious exemption to the vaccine. Being a United Methodist, I don’t believe that the religious exemption applies in our case," says Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor Bob Klein.

Pastor Klein says he struggles to find reasons for any religion to be against the COVID vaccine due to their beliefs.

Members of his congregation agree about religious exemptions not applying when it comes to the COVID vaccine, but some still have reservations.

"I have very mixed feelings about the vaccine on a very personal level," explains Trinity United Methodist Church Co-Lay Nancy Blitz.

Blitz says she contracted COVID. When she got the vaccine later at the advice of her doctor, it was too soon and she had a serious reaction for the first and the second dose. But she says she will continue to get her booster shots.

"I love to travel, so I am doing what I need to um, to be able to and make that happen," says Blitz.

Another member of the church says she will continue to get COVID booster shots as well.

"I’ve elected to get mine for myself and for my neighbors and my grandchildren. We just had a new great-grand-baby and I wouldn’t want to be around him without it," explains Trinity United Methodist Church Member Sue Newbury.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Arizona honors religious exemptions.

However, California does not honor religious exemptions when it comes to the COVID vaccine.

Religious exemption or not…

"I just hope the ones that are holding back do get vaccinated," says Newbury.

Pastor Klein says that members of the congregation who are not vaccinated still take other precautions such as greeting one another from a distance and hand-sanitizing.