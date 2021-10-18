City of El Centro celebrating Dia de los Muertos

Celebration to include traditional alter

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro announces a “Dia De Los Muertos Altar” celebration to be held at the Community Center at 375 S. 1st St.

Office of the City Manager and City Attorney Management Assistant Liz Zarate shares, "This event is hosted by the Adult Center seniors who will build an altar to honor and remember our lost loved ones."

Zarate welcomes locals to drop off photos of loved ones to be displayed on the altar.

She adds, "The community is invited to visit the altar and can drop off a 5”x 7” picture (copies only) to be on display from Monday, October 25 – Tuesday, November 2, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m."

According to Zarate, the last day to turn in photos is Thursday, October 21, by 4 p.m.

Finally, the festivities will end with a special ceremony on Tuesday, November 2, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact the City of El Centro Adult Center at (760) 370-0160.