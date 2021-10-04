Crossroads Mission looks for donations to fund new men’s shelter

Local News

Local businesses in Yuma are stepping up - Fox 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission annual jubilee is coming up in 2 weeks and one local business is challenging the community to contribute what it can.

Crossroads has many services for those in need free of charge, but those services are not free to provide.

The center runs completely off donations, which is why the Yuma Investment Group wants to help.

"We’re in relatively close proximity to the Crossroads Mission, so we can see a lot of the people who work with them in our own neighborhood," Adrian Elder, managing partner at YIG says. "We know how important their drug and addiction programs are, we know there are many people less fortunate here in the Yuma community, so our goal is just to give back.”

According to Barbara Rochester, the Community Affairs Manager at Crossroads Mission, this year’s round of fundraising is extra special as all the money donated will go towards building a new men’s shelter.

"Our old men’s shelter area is just falling apart, and so we need one as soon as possible, so we would love the support of all the businesses here in town, to support our new men’s shelter," Rochester said.

As a run-up to the jubilee upcoming on October 16th, the Yuma Investment Group is challenging other businesses and members of the community to contribute what they can. While it's all in good fun, Elder says he hopes it can bring more money to the mission.

“There’s a really great giving aspect here in Yuma, we like to be a part of it," Elder said. "This is just a playful way for us to say hey, we’re giving “x” amount, match us, and see kind of what happened. A way just to help the mission if we could."

Those looking to donate can purchase tickets for the jubilee online, or make direct contributions to the crossroads mission.