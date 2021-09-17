Coping with flu season during a pandemic

Local News

Two viruses, similar symptoms, what to look out for - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While COVID continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, flu season is almost upon us and the symptoms are almost mirror images of one another. The good news is that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing a mask can help reduce the risk of transmitting the flu to others.

However, Adult Acute Care Administrative Director Elizabeth Lara says the best course of action when you have the flu is to stay home, especially since symptoms are so similar to coronavirus infection.

And when it comes to vaccination...

"We're still recommending to take their flu shot as well. We have not seen any recommendations from the CDC not to take neither of the vaccines," says Adult Acute Care Administrative Director Elizabeth Lara.

