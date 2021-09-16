Updates to one city ordinance could bring more people to downtown Yuma

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During Wednesday's City of Yuma Council meeting, proposed changes were brought forth by city attorney Richard Files that addressed residential use limitations for the Old Town Zoning District.

The Old Town Zoning District pictured below, was put into place back in 1995 with no residential limit. Years later, a section of it became an improvement district which depends on assessments of underlying non-exempt properties. That leaves the property owners within the district to pay for the improvements that benefit the district.

Courtesy: City of Yuma

In 2004 an amendment passed going from no limit to 21 residential units per acre. According to Files, that makes it almost impossible to add more multi-family residential units.

A new proposed amendment would make necessary changes to existing buildings downtown. The structures would become legally zoned. This means if a residential building has been sitting for a long period of time it could be replaced by a new residential complex.

Coming up tonight on News 11 and KYMA.com - Cody Lee brings you reaction from last night's city council meeting. Some businesses and property owners are completely against the idea, while others want the downtown area to continue growing.