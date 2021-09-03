YumaCats Alumni Golf Tournament comes back to Yuma for 41st anniversary

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the 41st time, alumni from the University of Arizona will be taking over the Yuma Golf & Country Club for a day of golf, food and drinks.

The October 1st tournament is hosted by the University of Arizona Alumni Association Yuma Chapter, who have continued to serve local students and more with a day promised of amazing golf.

The tournament is open to all Yuma chapter members, alumni and friends of the University of Arizona. Golfers, nongolfers, foursomes and single golfers are all welcome and the biggest catch to this is that all proceeds from the tournament will go toward scholarships for Yuma students to attend the University of Arizona.

As for the golfing, the tournament is a shotgun start at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 12 p.m. with prices ranging depending on if you're a single golfer, foursome golfer or a scholarship sponsor group. These prices range from $250 to $4,000.

As for after the tournament, a silent auction and barbeque will follow the day on the course, along with many great team and raffle prizes.

For more information and to register for the tournament, you can go to the University of Arizona Alumni Association website.