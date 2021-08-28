Skip to Content
Volunteers needed for Imperial Valley Pride event

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley LGBTQ center is planning a Pride event for Saturday Oct. 9 and are in need of volunteers.

Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, food during the event, and admission to the Pride event after party.

Anyone interested must attend two virtual meetings and sign up for a committee.

The committees consist of traffic control, security, vendors, stage, children's garden, beer garden, set up, and clean.

Volunteers can sign up by emailing pride@ivlgbtcenter.com, must include name, age, and committee.

