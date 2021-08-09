Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims

Local News

Yuma local honors friend who passed away by donating to Amberly's Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lasagna fundraiser in honor of an Arizona Western College (AWC) professor who recently passed away is one local woman's way of giving back. The professor was a victim of domestic violence and her student, Kelly Padilla is giving half of the proceeds from the fundraiser to Amberly's Place.

While they are no longer taking orders, they have already earned $1,400.

The recipe belongs to the late professor and Padilla is sharing her delicious food with the community through her family business, Tasteebites. A total of $700 will be donated to the nonprofit organization.