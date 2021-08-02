Yuma local wants prayer back in public meetings

Local News

One Yuman says we need to incorporate God government business and education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Given the state of our world, one local woman is making it her mission to bring church and state back together. She spoke to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors expressing the importance of incorporating God into daily practice.

Judy Campbell says it is her duty to speak up about public prayer and wants to see it at the beginning of every government meeting.

"In that public salute, we say 'one nation, under God.' The question then begs, if we declare we are under God, why are we not privileged, indeed obligated, to publicly ask the God we are under for his help and direction?" says Yuma local Judy Campbell.

Campbell says she is also reaching out to local schools to incorporate prayer in the classroom. It was banned back in 1962.