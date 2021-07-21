Mother of two toddlers who drowned speaks up

Local News

A family in mourning says they are grateful for the support of the community - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The mother of the two toddlers who sadly drowned last week in a family pool spoke out today for the first time, thanking the community for their support.

Kayla Ramirez says she wants to share her gratitude even during what may possibly be the most difficult time a family can go through.

"I wanna thank everybody in the community for all of the love and support for, towards us and, you know, the loss of our boys and I honestly don’t think we’d be able to make it through this difficult time as much as we have been without everybody’s support," says Kayla Ramirez.

In addition to the GoFundMe account we shared with you previously, Beast Factory Crossfit is holding a fundraiser on July 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m. to help the Ramirez family with final expenses.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Evening Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif shares more from the mourning family.