Local Suns fans prepare to party ahead of game 4

NBA finals boosting business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Game four of the NBA finals plays Wednesday night. And while local fans may not be about to get out to Milwaukee, there is somewhere they can go - local bars and restaurants.

Fans will most certainly head to bars and restaurants around town to take in the game. Those who do will experience an arena-like crowd inside.

Sports bar managers tell us the Finals have brought more people out, especially after a year in quarantine.

"I do notice there's more people coming out this year, you know, there's still people who are worried about the pandemic, but I've seen it pick up a lot," said Abigail Flores, a bartender at Burgers and Beer.

If the Suns win Wednesday, they'll have a chance to win the championship this Saturday.

