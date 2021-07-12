Graffiti, vandalism increasing at Yuma East Wetlands

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area says the Yuma East Wetlands' benches have been graffitied and damaged.

It asks for the public's help to stay vigilant, and if you see anyone vandalizing or dumping trash in the area, call local police or contact them at (928) 373-5197.

Yuma Crossing says not to handle the situation independently but rather inform them to stop the issue. As a result of the graffiti, it's damaged the informative panels that share history, facts, and other information.