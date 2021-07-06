Discussions underway for new Kennedy Skatepark

Local News

CBS 13's April Hettinger lays out the financial aspect of this major renovation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Park-goers have been rolling on bikes, skateboards and roller skates at Kennedy Skatepark which many say is old and outdated.

But, the City of Yuma is working on a plan to refurbish the park.

Skaters are hoping to give Kennedy Skatepark a makeover since it's been around for many years and is one of the only skateparks in the county. With a minimal city budget and federal funds that fell through, the City of Yuma has to look for alternatives.

"There are options to help us be able to get a better park for less money coming out of the city's coppers or the city's budget," said Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation.

This park qualifies for the Arizona Parks Legacy Grant for up to $1 million, but it will only be awarded once the design is ready to go.

The city is trying to work out an agreement with the Quechan and Cocopah tribes to see if they will contribute.

But parks and rec emphasizes that once the money is spent, it will be a while before it is redone again.

"If we need $100,000 to fix a park and our police force needs money for new equipment, dude, I want to support the police force because they have such an important job, or fire, right? So, when parks gets the chance to do something, we need to do it right the first time," Nau explained.

There were guests in attendance from other cities like Somerton and San Luis that don't have a skatepark. They are pushing for those cities to pitch in as a county-wide effort, but it might be difficult to get other cities to fork over some of their own funds for Yuma.