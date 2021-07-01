ECRMC announces collaboration with Cerner Corporation

Local News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced its collaboration with health technology leader Cerner Corporation on Thursday.

ECRMC says the collaboration will help enhance the quality of care to its patients. Adding Cerner is one of the top 2 leaders in Electronic Medical Record systems in the United States.



“We are so excited about this relationship because it will enable us to enhance the quality of care that our patients already receive and take our IT support services to a higher level of efficiency,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC. He adds, “this will ensure the highest standard of care for our patients; our clinicians will have vital information no matter where they are getting care, as well as our patients who will have access to their medical team and records at their fingertips.”

The collaboration will start in the next few weeks. ECRMC says the anticipated go-live date is likely to be in the fall of 2022.