Safety first, fireworks second

Yuma Fire Department reminds us to be safe this holiday weekend - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Festivities are almost upon us as Independence Day approaches. Unfortunately, so is the risk of getting hurt. Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says there is a spike in accidental injuries during holidays, especially around July 4.

YFD explains most fireworks are illegal for amateur use. Only sparklers are allowed for private use in the state of Arizona.

"There are professional displays that will be available this year. The City of Yuma is putting one on. Take advantage of professional displays instead of doing it yourself. It’s the safe(est) and the best thing for all around," says Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Erfert.

Details on the City's fireworks display are available on their website.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has a special detail that will be looking for illegal fireworks.

Tuesday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif has more on firework safety measures.