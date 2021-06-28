County says transfer site near Foothills is too much to handle

Local News

Yuma County proposes charging per trash load to continue operating transfer site

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The waste transfer site near the foothills is receiving more and more trash, costing Yuma County more money. Now the County wants to start charging for these services.

Yuma County is the only County in the state to provide this service at no cost. The County proposes continuing this service for a fee of $5 to $6 per load, citing that there simply is no budget set aside for the large amounts of waste that is dropped off daily. Residents already began voicing their concerns about the possible charges.

"It’s become much more widely used. We set it up as a way to try to avoid people dumping stuff in the desert. In other words, people were, you know, they didn’t have a garbage collection system. So they would dump their stuff in the desert. So we decided okay, maybe what we need to do is provide them with a place to do that," says Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Tony Reyes.

The public hearing is set for July 19 at 9 a.m. Anyone with concerns about the possible charges can attend the meeting to be heard.