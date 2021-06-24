YFD addresses recent spike in blazes in Yuma County

Local News

Firefighters share advise on protecting your home - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire season is upon us, and construction fires have been breaking out around Yuma County lately. The most recent one, in Downtown Yuma, is being investigated as an act of arson.

But there are ways to avoid many fire incidents.

"So far this year we have had three construction site fires that were believed to have been intentionally set. Reminder for folks that, keep aware of any suspicious activity that’s going on," says Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer Miker Erfert.

Keep your guard up at all times.

"People in places after hours, after business hours, after work hours, places where they shouldn’t be and maybe acting suspiciously, things like that. And when you do see that, call 9-1-1, report it to the police department so they can check these people out," explains Erfert.

But that’s not the only thing to look out for. Some fires are avoidable.

"Most fires are, they fall into categories other than incendiary or intentionally set. So, most common fires that occur, occur in the kitchen," says Erfert.

Unattended stovetops are the most common cause of accidental fires. Other incidents include campfires that are not fully put out and even cigarettes that are improperly discarded.

Firefighters are also more at risk than usual while extinguishing fires because they have to wear heavy protective gear in these already hot temps.