Imperial County heroes honored by MolinaCares Accord

Local News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four people receive a trophy and a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofits of their choice.

The MolinaCares Accord says in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of California, it recognizes four people for their commitment to serving disadvantaged populations and improving health equity.

They were recognized at Bucklin Park in El Centro on March 31.

“The four incredible honorees have displayed their dedication to improving the comprehensive health and well-being of their neighbors in Imperial County,” said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. “Molina is pleased to celebrate these selfless and deserving individuals. We know the grants will further empower the missions of the community organizations selected.”

This year’s Imperial County Community Champions are: